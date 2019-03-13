Raymon Earl Lark, Sr.



Anderson - Raymon Earl Lark, Sr., 94, of Anderson, SC passed away March 6, 2019. Earl was born on November 25, 1924 to James Noah Lark and Emily Elizabeth Garrett Lark.



Earl is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Miriam Ashley Lark. After WWII, he graduated from Clemson University and worked in the textile industry before retirement. Earl is also survived by his family who loved him and was well-loved by him: son Ray Lark of Columbia, SC; daughter Kathy L. Weichel (Ken) of Central, SC; and son Ken Lark (Kate) of Brighton, Victoria Australia. Eight grandchildren, who provided much pride and joy are: Elizabeth Weichel, Emily Weichel, Garrett Lark, Alex Lark, Lisea Lark, Ashley Lark, Brady Lark, and Milly Lark. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.



Besides his parents, Earl was predeceased by four older brothers: James Dewey, William Hubert, Lucious Fred, and Furman Milford. All five brothers served their country bravely by seeing combat action as part of the Greatest Generation in WWII. Earl served aboard the USS Yorktown as a member of the US Navy. He was proud of his service and stayed active with the Yorktown Association throughout his lifetime.



Earl was born into a farming family. He kept a garden and worked the earth all his days. One of this gentleman farmer's greatest joys was sharing this bounty with family and friends. He lived his long life as a wonderful example of strong faith and generosity of spirit.



Funeral services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Boulevard Baptist Church in Anderson, SC at 10:00 a.m., followed by visitation. A graveside service at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville, SC will be at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boulevard Baptist Church for their youth group or a .



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 13, 2019