Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Concord Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Concord Baptist Church
Pendleton - Raymond Carl Howell, 86, of Pendleton, SC passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born October 23, 1932 in Anderson, SC, Raymond was a son of the late Raymond Lee Howell and Evelyn Patterson Howell. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the landing ship tank USS LST 975 during the Korean Conflict. This unit of the Pacific Fleet Amphibious Force did her part in the relocation of thousands of communist prisoners of war from Koje Islands to the Korean mainland and new island locations using her deck as a helicopter landing strip. The 975 also took part in Air-Sea-Rescue Missions and minesweeping operations off the Northwest Coast of Korea. While operating as far North as Hungnam the helicopter rescued a downed pilot and participated in the rescue of survivors of a United Nations ship sunk by an enemy mine off Hungnam. For this Raymond received the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal.

After serving his country in the United States Navy, Raymond graduated from Tri-County Technical College with his Associates Degree in Industrial Welding. He then began his career with Michelin working as an Industrial Manufacturing Welder in the Maintenance Department for over 20 years where he later retired. He was a member of Concord Baptist Church.

Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 61 years of the home, Jo Freda Moon Howell; son, Gregory A. Howell of Easley, SC; two grandchildren, Gregory Chase Howell and his wife Brittany of Anderson, SC, and Logan Mark Howell and his fiancé, Ashley Foster also of Anderson, SC; and great-grandson, Benjamin Howell of Anderson, SC.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his son, Raymond Mark Howell.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends from 1:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Concord Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow visitation in the church sanctuary at 3:00 p.m. on Monday with Dr. Don Cox officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord Baptist Church, 1012 Concord Rd., Anderson, SC 29621, or to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 21, 2019
