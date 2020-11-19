Raymond C. Spaulding



Pendleton - Raymond C. "Red" or "Mr. Ray" Spaulding, 85, of Pendleton, SC, passed away Friday, November 13.



He was born March 11, 1935 in Rochester, NY, the son of George and Frances Spaulding.



After school he joined the Navy and served four years on the S. S. Leary. He then worked at Wollensak Optical and later for Zerox.



He moved his family to Pendleton in 1970. He retired from Temco where he was a machinist. After retiring he worked part time at Bi-Lo in Pendleton.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years Wilda, a daughter Michelle Pruitt, sons Michael (Tracy) and Mark (Heather), and many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Richard, Robert, and Ronald. He was the last of his family.



There will be a memorial service on Zoom on Saturday, November 21 at 5:00.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kindred Hospice.









