Raymond Miller
Raymond Miller, 80, husband of Bobbie Newton Miller of Anderson, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born in Anderson on February 18, 1940, he was a son of the late A.W. Miller and Gertrude Latham Miller.
He was retired from the chemical lab of Owens Corning Fiberglas and loved to fish and golf. He was also an avid Clemson Tiger football fan!
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bobbie Newton Miller, daughter, Donna Cushman (Glenn), son, Marshall Miller, sister, Josie Miller Blume, 5 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson,Trey Cushman, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 3:30pm in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625 Revs. Jerry Gray and Charles Howell will officiate. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00pm.
The family is at the home of his daughter, Donna Cushman, 124 Green Valley Rd. Starr, SC 29684
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020