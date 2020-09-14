Reba Jane KimmonsClemson - Reba Jane Kimmons, 84, of Clemson, SC, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Heartland Health Care West in Greenville, SC.Born March 7, 1936 in Louisville, KY, Reba was the daughter of the late Charles Edwin Cissell and Eliza Katherine Felts Cissell. She was married to Henry (Kim) Kimmons for 49 years until his death in March 2010.She is survived by her children, Kreg Kimmons and Karen Leslie Armstrong (Brett); brother, Clyde Cissell; sister, Frances Skye; and grandchildren, Jacob Henry Armstrong, Alexandra Ray Armstrong, Connor Brian Armstrong and Kayden Addison Kimmons.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Angelo Cissell and Charles Artel Cissell; and sisters, Irene Brooks and Margie Hoy.Reba Kimmons will always be remembered for her love for her family and her strong faith. She worked at the Methodist Children's Home in Decatur, GA for 12 years until she and Kim retired to their home on Lake Hartwell.She was active with Clemson Presbyterian Church where she was involved in the church's Circle, the Widows' Ministry, and the Sermon tape/CD Ministry. She also loved her Community Bible Study and going to water aerobics to see her friends.A memorial service will be held on September 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Clemson Presbyterian Church with Rev. David Sinclair officiating. A private family interment will be held at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miracle Hill Ministries, PO Box 2546, Greenville, SC 29602.