Rebecca Owens
Anderson - Rebecca Ann Stairley Owens, loving wife of Bill Owens, Sr. for 58 years, died Friday, April 17, 2020. Becky was a daughter of the late Otha Stairley and Annie Page Stairley.
Becky is also survived by her beloved children ,Billy Owens (Julie), Lance Owens (Missy), and Christy Patton (Ray); grandchildren, to whom she was "Kiki", Samuel, Robyne, Hannah, and Grace Owens, Owen and Quincy Cox, Murray Padgett (Carrie); great-grandsons, Marsh, Tuck, and Kingston; sister, Jerry Birx; sisters-in-law, Gladys Stairley and Toni Smith (Bill); many nieces and nephews; Kent Stairley (Barbara), children Rebecca and William; and puppy dog Grady.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Roger A. Stairley.
Kiki was a member of Dickson Memorial UMC Church in Townville, SC and a graduate of Parker High School.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dickson Memorial UMC, PO Box 144, Townville, SC 29689 or Office of Development, , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord and shun evil. This will bring health to your body and nourishment to your bones. Proverbs 3:5-8
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020