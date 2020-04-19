Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Owens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Owens Obituary
Rebecca Owens

Anderson - Rebecca Ann Stairley Owens, loving wife of Bill Owens, Sr. for 58 years, died Friday, April 17, 2020. Becky was a daughter of the late Otha Stairley and Annie Page Stairley.

Becky is also survived by her beloved children ,Billy Owens (Julie), Lance Owens (Missy), and Christy Patton (Ray); grandchildren, to whom she was "Kiki", Samuel, Robyne, Hannah, and Grace Owens, Owen and Quincy Cox, Murray Padgett (Carrie); great-grandsons, Marsh, Tuck, and Kingston; sister, Jerry Birx; sisters-in-law, Gladys Stairley and Toni Smith (Bill); many nieces and nephews; Kent Stairley (Barbara), children Rebecca and William; and puppy dog Grady.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Roger A. Stairley.

Kiki was a member of Dickson Memorial UMC Church in Townville, SC and a graduate of Parker High School.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dickson Memorial UMC, PO Box 144, Townville, SC 29689 or Office of Development, , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord and shun evil. This will bring health to your body and nourishment to your bones. Proverbs 3:5-8

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now