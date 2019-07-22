Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Rebekah Peurifoy
Rebekah Peurifoy
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621

1984 - 2019
Rebekah Peurifoy Obituary
Rebekah Peurifoy

Anderson - Rebekah Ann Peurifoy, 34, of E. Church Street, formerly of Boone, NC, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Born September 12, 1984 in Asheville, NC, she was the daughter of Robert and Virginia Byrd Peurifoy. She is survived by four sets of beloved aunts and uncles, three treasured cousins and their families.

She was a graduate of Appalachian State University where she received her degree in hospitality. She was the innkeeper at The Bleckley Inn in downtown Anderson and member of the Artisan Fellowship. Our deep appreciation to the staff of the Bleckley Inn and the Artisan Fellowship for being her family.

Rebekah was preceded in death by her brother, Nathan Daniel Peurifoy.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm Tuesday (July 23) at Sullivan-King Mortuary with Pastors Jay Sloan and Andy Gibson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2pm Tuesday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her beloved ministry that she was so devoted to, The L.O.T. Project, P. O. Box 4181, Anderson, SC 29622.

Sullivan-King Mortuary
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 22, 2019
