1/
Reginald E. Morgan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reginald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reginald E. Morgan

Anderson - Reginald E. Morgan (Reggie) 87, the husband of Judy Thomas Morgan, died November 19, 2020 at Hospice of the Upstate Rainey House. Born December 09, 1932 in Columbia SC to the late Ruth Morgan Brock. He served in United States Air Force for 25 years and did three tours of duty Vietnam War.

He attended Calvary Baptist Church. Surviving other than loving wife of 33 years, His daughters Judy Faye Carey of Belton, Mary Jo Davis of Belton, His sister Carole King of Tampa FL., His brothers Tom Morgan of Homosassa FL., Albert Brock of Orlando FL. He was predeceased by his son Dan Morgan, his mother Ruth Morgan Brock, brother Larry Morgan.

Funeral service November 30th 1:30 at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery with a full Military Rites. Ministers will be Rev. Dion Lauw and Pastor Tracy Clements, his godchild Megan Morelock will be speaking.

Flowers are accepted and Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate 1835 Rogers Rd Anderson, SC 29621

Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Morgan Family

www.coxfuneralhome1882.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved