Reginald E. MorganAnderson - Reginald E. Morgan (Reggie) 87, the husband of Judy Thomas Morgan, died November 19, 2020 at Hospice of the Upstate Rainey House. Born December 09, 1932 in Columbia SC to the late Ruth Morgan Brock. He served in United States Air Force for 25 years and did three tours of duty Vietnam War.He attended Calvary Baptist Church. Surviving other than loving wife of 33 years, His daughters Judy Faye Carey of Belton, Mary Jo Davis of Belton, His sister Carole King of Tampa FL., His brothers Tom Morgan of Homosassa FL., Albert Brock of Orlando FL. He was predeceased by his son Dan Morgan, his mother Ruth Morgan Brock, brother Larry Morgan.Funeral service November 30th 1:30 at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery with a full Military Rites. Ministers will be Rev. Dion Lauw and Pastor Tracy Clements, his godchild Megan Morelock will be speaking.Flowers are accepted and Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate 1835 Rogers Rd Anderson, SC 29621Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Morgan Family