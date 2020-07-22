Rendrick ("Nuckie", "Rob") Bernard Robinson
Anderson - Rendrick ("Nuckie", "Rob") Bernard Robinson, age 50, of Anderson, South Carolina entered his eternal rest on Friday, July 17th, 2020
Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Saturday, July 25th , 2020 at Flack Rock C.M.E. Church Life Center located at 5595 Cokesbury Hwy, Hartwell, Georgia.
Interment will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday, July 27th, 2020 in the M. J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, South Carolina.
Survivors include his spouse, Tracey D. Robinson; son, Jaqualan Robinson; mother, Joyce Brown; brother, Juan Waller; sisters, Tracy Clarke, Jessica Robinson; a host of other relatives and friends.
