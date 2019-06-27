Retired Lt. Colonel Jack Phifer Glenn



Anderson - Jack Phifer Glenn born on December 8, 1917, in Anderson, SC, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, SC. He was a son of the late William Frank and Margie Vandiver Glenn.



He attended Clemson College and graduated from the ROTC program to receive his commission in the United States Army. Received his pilot training in the Army Air Corps and retired from the United States Air Force after 21 ½ years of service. He served 2 ½ years in Europe during World War II and a tour of duty during the Korean War. After retiring from the Air Force, he returned to Anderson to join the family business with his brother, Billy Glenn at Glenn Plumbing Company. He had been active in the business and coming to the office until about a month ago, when his health started to decline. His good friend, B.J. Taylor has accused him for years of just coming to the office to adjust the thermostats.



He was a member of First Baptist Church of Anderson, an active member of the Rotary Club of Anderson, and served as a trustee for The Wilmary Housing Ministry of the First Baptist Church of Anderson.



Survived by three sons, sons, Jerry C. Glenn and his wife, Debbie, John W. Glenn, Sr. and his wife, Brenda and Jimmy A. Glenn and his wife, Caroline; 7 grandchildren, Emily, Nancy, Jack, Matt, Carla, John Jr. and Patrick; 16 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.



Jack was predeceased in death by his parents; four brothers, Lawrence, Robert, James and William "Billy" Glenn; three sisters, Katherine Harper, Margaret Griffin and Peggy Manos and his wife of 70 years, Miriam Cox Glenn.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Anderson with Dr. Josh Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with military honors. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Thursday at The McDougald Funeral Home.



The family will be at the residence 1053 Cox Road, Anderson.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Anderson, 307 S. Manning Street, Anderson, SC 29624 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary