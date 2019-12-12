|
Richard Alton Williams
Anderson, SC - Richard Alton Williams, 82, husband of the late Miriam Ann Graham Williams, passed away peacefully at his home on December 11, 2019.
Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late Guy T. and Ruby Alice Callaham Williams. Alton was a retired employee of the State of South Carolina Agriculture, Weights, and Measures. Prior to his work with the state, he was a Market Manager for A&P Grocery Store. Alton was a lifelong member of Zion United Methodist Church. He was a Master Mason for fifty years at Divver Lodge #349.
Surviving are daughters, Suzanne W. Barnett and Alice W. Hunter; granddaughter, Casey Lee Hunter; grandson, Alexander "Alex" Hunter; and brother, Billy Ray Williams (Chris).
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Harry Williams, Madison Williams, Henry Clay Williams, and Gary Williams.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Zion United Methodist Church conducted by Pastor Beverly CroweTipton. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion United Methodist Church Building Fund, 5708 Highway 187 North, Anderson, SC 29625.
