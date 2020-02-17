|
Richard Brock
Abbeville - Richard 'Possum' Brock, 67, of Abbeville, husband of Robin Hanks Brock, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home. He was born in Anderson to the late James Ervin Brock and Mary Jane Fleming Brock.
A 1970 graduate of Abbeville High School, Richard was employed with Flexible Technologies for 25 years. He formerly served as a firefighter with Cold Spring Volunteer Fire Department. Richard will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Robin, of the home; a son, Adam Brock (Amy) of Waterloo; a daughter, Erin Brock Evans (Billy) of Greenwood; and four grandchildren, Jake, Eli, Andy and Jackson.
The family will receive friends 6:00PM - 8:00PM, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00AM, Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Allen Kolb officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Richard, may be sent to the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1, Waterloo, SC 29384.
The family is at the home.
