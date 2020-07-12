1/1
Richard D. Crowe
Richard D. Crowe

Anderson - Richard Donald Crowe, 86, husband of Rachel Hatcher Crowe for 61 years, of Anderson, SC passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born April 13, 1934 in Anderson, SC Richard was a son of the late Albert Crowe and Vernelle Stutts Crowe. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and worked at BASF as an electrician for over 30 years where he later retired. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and riding his lawnmower and tractor. He was a member of New Hope Methodist Church.

Richard is survived by his loving wife Rachel; children, Mark Crowe (Marie), Donna Durham (Dennis), and Karen Woodard (Stan); six grandchildren, Brady Durham, Blake Durham, Stephanie Lawson (Greg), Hillary Woodard, Matthew Crowe (Cassie), and Lucas Crowe (Kayla); five great-grandchildren; brothers, Billy Crowe and Jimmy Crowe; and sisters, Nancy Lewis and Melba Lomax.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by four brothers.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Jerry Durham and Rev. Sh'Kur Francis officiating.

The family will be at the residence.

Flowers will be accepted, and memorial contributions may be made in Richard's honor to a charity of one's choice.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM






Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
