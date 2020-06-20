Richard Douglas "Ricky" Cothran
Richard Douglas "Ricky" Cothran

Sandy Springs, SC - Richard Douglas "Ricky" Cothran, 63, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Herman and Marguerite Wilson Cothran. Ricky was a graduate of Pendleton High School. He was a former employee of Michelin and later All-Phase Electric.

He is survived by his sister, Jan Cothran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rev. Mike Cothran.

A graveside service for Ricky and his beloved dog, Zeb, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, at Welcome Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Hugh Burgess.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
