Richard E. Gerwig
Anderson, SC - Richard Eugene Gerwig, 70, passed away on December 2, 2019. Richard was the cherished husband of Ellen Wallen Gerwig for 48 years. He was the loving father of Avery Ann Gerwig and Brandon Richard Gerwig.
Richard was born in Delaware, Ohio and the son of the late Reginald Gerwig, Marjorie Hathaway Gerwig and Maude Austin Gerwig.
Richard followed in his Dad's footsteps by being a commercial pilot for 48 years. He earned his private pilot license before he received his drivers license. Because of his career, he and Ellen lived all over the United States and they considered each move an adventure. They returned to this area in 2010 to be closer to family and for Richard to begin flying for William Barnet & Son alongside his brother, Monty.
Richard earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from East Tennessee State University in 1971. During his aviation career he accumulated over 17, 122 hours of flying and was certified to fly aircraft from Cessna 150 to Falcon 900 as well as helicopters and float planes. Richard flew all over the world and was captain on flights for passengers such as George H.W. Bush, Henry Kissinger, Celine Dion, Benny Hinn, Julia Roberts, Demi Moore, Gloria Estefan, the president of Panama and many more.
Richard is survived also by his eight brothers and sisters: Bob and Jencie Gerwig, Leah McAbee, John Gerwig, Jane Gerwig, Carol Mucci, Bill Gerwig, Monty and Susan Gerwig, Frank and Donna Cox Gerwig. Also, he is survived by his sister-in-law, Myra Wallen Boswell as well as his aunts, Ruthie Gerwig, Lura Austin Parker and an uncle, Wade Hathaway. Richard was the uncle to 20 nieces and nephews and great uncle to 17 nieces and nephews.
Richard's family would like to thank Dr. John Doster and staff of Anderson Cancer Center, Dr. William O'Connell and staff of Emory @ St. Joseph Hospital in Atlanta and Dr. Justin Moore and staff of Anderson Lakeside Family Practice and staff in ROCU at AnMed Healthcare for the excellent care and compassion given to Richard and Ellen.
Memorials in Richard's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019