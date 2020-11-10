Richard Fonner



Anderson - Ret. Col. Marine Richard Fonner, 74 of Anderson, SC, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House. Born in Washington, Pa, he was the son of the late Donald and Dorothy Fonner, the husband to Carolyn Fonner and a member of St Joseph Catholic Church.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: Ricky, Jakob, Sean and Kieran Fonner; daughters: Leslye Myer and Casey Raines; sister: Kathy McCurdy; 9 grandchildren; 1 grandchild on the way; 1 great-grandchild; 3 step sons; 8 step grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. .



In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother: Jack Fonner; sister: Margie Kelsall and a grandchild: Willie Kerr.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 3pm at MJ Dolly Copper Veterans Cemetery.



The Sosebee and Mortuary South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.









