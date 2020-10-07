Richard George JohnsonAnderson - Richard George Johnson, 91, of Anderson, SC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House. Born March 15, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the only child of the late George and Alice Johnson.Richard was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served his country during the Korean War. Following his military service, he entered a career in law enforcement and retired as a detective with the Suffolk County Police Department in Long Island, NY. Richard was a member of North Anderson Baptist Church.He is survived by his devoted wife of 34 years, Debra Brown Johnson; sons, Scott Johnson of Connecticut and Steven Johnson (Lisa) of Michigan; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.The funeral service with military honors will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 am in The Courtyard of The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Rigsby officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Anderson Baptist Church Building Fund, 2308 N. Main St., Anderson, SC 29621.