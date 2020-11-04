1/
Richard Hazelwood
Richard Hazelwood

Antreville - Richard Allen "Dick" Hazelwood, Sr., age 80, of Antreville, SC, passed away on November 1, 2020, at AnMed Health in Anderson, SC.

Born in Brookings, SD, on February 1, 1940, Dick was the son of the late Russell Hazelwood and Lois Wagner Hazelwood. After serving 21 years, Dick retired as a Senior Master Sergeant of the 41st MAS squadron CAFB, having served in the Vietnam War. He then farmed in Antreville from 1979 until his death.

Dick was a devoted Lutheran and faithful member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was a council member, former head of the property committee, Lutheran Men's Group Member, and Habitat for Humanity volunteer. He was also an Antreville Volunteer fireman, Korean War Veteran Association member, and an avid John Deere tractor enthusiast.

He is predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Diane L Hazelwood, and his sister, Mary Jane Schmitt. He is survived by their children, Cathy Hazelwood (Jeff Ruble), and Caren Hazelwood, all of Columbia, SC; and Richard A. Hazelwood, Jr. (Ann), of Antreville, SC; brother Jim Hazelwood (Caryn); sister Karen Loney (Dennis); six grandchildren, Meghan Hall (Trevor); Elizabeth Taylor (Kyle); Rebecca Hazelwood; Tucker Ruble; Sarah Hazelwood; and Richard "Rick" A. Hazelwood, Ill; four great-grandchildren, Owen, George, and Mary Oliver Hall, and James Taylor; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his "adopted" family, Virgil and Mary Ann Hobbs (in addition to many others at his church — too many to mention) and special friend, Betty Williams.

The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Reverend Chris Fischer officiating. A formal visitation will not be held. Family and friends may pay their respects and sign the register book from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm Thursday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

Friends are invited to celebrate Dick's life at the home of Richard and Ann following the service. 5693 Hwy. 28 S, Antreville, SC.

It is suggested that memorials be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 209 East Broad Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary






Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
