Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Toxaway United Methodist Church
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Toxaway United Methodist Church
Richard Keith Campbell Obituary
Richard Keith Campbell

Iva - Richard Keith Campbell, 63, of Iva, SC, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born August 20, 1956 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late George Kenneth Campbell, Sr. and Barbara Free Campbell.

Keith was retired from Michelin where he was known as Hillbilly Bear. He loved to golf, fish and travel and was a member of Toxaway United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years Linda Collins Campbell; sons, Donovan Collins (Julie) and Jason Collins (Sandra); grandchildren, Makayla Collins, Christopher Collins and Jaxon Collins; and brothers, Ken Campbell (Suzie) and Mark Campbell (Lisa).

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his aunts and uncles.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30pm Friday, October 11, 2019 at Toxaway United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Freda Brock officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Toxaway United Methodist Church, PO Box 1506, Anderson, SC 29622.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
