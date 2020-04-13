|
|
Richard Leon Powell
Anderson - Richard Leon Powell, 94, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home. He was born on September 10, 1925 in Columbia, SC to the late Myrthell Powell Williams. He was the step-son of the late Edgar R. Williams. He was married to the late Ruthell Cross Powell for 64 years until her death in 2008. He is also predeceased by his daughter, Judith Powell Turner.
Leon was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during WWII on the USS Rudder Row. He formerly worked for J. Roy Martin Roofing Company. He had also worked as a security guard for Budweiser and Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home. Leon was a faithful member of Pleasant View Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon and attended as long as his health would allow.
He is survived by his daughters, Susan Shaw (Jerrell) of Honea Path, SC and Bobbie Elrod (Randy) of Anderson, SC; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Glenn Taylor and Rev. Bill Rigsby officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2511 Dobbins Bridge Rd., Anderson, SC 29626. The family would like to share their appreciation to the whole staff of Richard Campbell for the care and support shown to Leon.
The family will be at the home of his daughter, Bobbie Elrod.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020