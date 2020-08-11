Richard Russell Lucas



Pendleton, SC -



(March 1, 1939 -



July 30, 2020)



Richard Lucas, 81, died at home in the care of hospice on July 30. He was not in a lot of pain. He was predeceased by his brother Jack. He is survived by his sister, Ann (Lucas) Geyer; nieces Susanna (Geyer) Jacobson, Joanna (Geyer) Minney, and Rebecca (Geyer) Bonner, nephews Bruce Lucas and Eric Lucas and his ex-wife and friend, Darla Lucas.



Dick was a radio engineer and a lifelong ham radio operator K4JEJ.



He spoke openly and lovingly in his last days and was full of interesting ideas and creativity until the end.









