Richard Wallace
Westminster - Wallace B. Richardson, 84, husband of the late Carrena Bright Richardson, died Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at, AnMed Health.
Born in Oconee County, SC, Wallace was the son of Ernest and Ruby Patterson Richardson. Wallace retired from Duke Power and was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. Wallace was very mission minded servant, serving as a former deacon and leader in the Royal Ambassadors with the youth.
Wallace is survived by his daughters, Teresa Williams of Seneca, Donna Loudermilk of Clemson; brother, Wayne Richardson; sisters, Shirley Keaton, Patsy Lynch; grandchildren, Casey Lee, Richard Williams (Jennifer), Dylan Loudermilk; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Hannah and Chloe Leary; and a special friend, Cindy White.
In addition to his parents and wife, Wallace is preceded in death by his brothers, Doug, Stevie Lee, William, Don and Phil Richardson; sister, Mary Lou Foster; and granddaughter, Paige Williams Fratus.
A graveside service will be held 10 am, Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 at Oconee Memorial Park, officiated by Reverend Mike Bowling and Reverend Bob Dickard.
The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Wallace's name may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, 161 Hopewell Church Dr Seneca, SC 29678. www.sandiferfuneralhome.com
. The family would like to extend a special thanks to AnMed Hospital and their staff for the love and kind support they showed the family and our beloved father during his difficult time.
