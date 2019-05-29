Services
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church
1116 Nelms Lane
Kingsport, SC
Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Mountain Home National Cemetery
53 Memorial Avenue
Mountain Home, TN
Anderson - Richard "Danny" Willis, 74, husband to Shirley T. Ehlers, of 3207 Street Drive, Johnson City, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Richard was the son of Rev. Sammie N. and Bertha Mae Fulghum Willis. He was born in Lavonia, GA. He joined the Marines right out of high school and was deployed during the Vietnam Era. Later he went into the Air Force and was stationed all over the U.S. He touched lives all over the country.

He was the Pastor of New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Kingsport, TN. He dearly loved his church family and they loved him. He served as Chaplain for many years at Mountain Home Veterans Administration in Johnson City, TN. He was a man for the patients at the Domiciliary.

Richard is survived his by wife, Shirley T. Tomlinson Ehlers of Anderson, SC; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Carden of Cartersville, GA and Christine Willis of Louisiana; nephews, Stanley Simpson (Deborah), Jimmy Simpson (Jan) and Buddy Willis; nieces, Diane Norris Whiteside, Linda Norris Crenshaw and Nancy Willis Smith; as well as a number of great nephews and great nieces.

Richard was preceded in death by two brothers, Hubert and Fred and two sisters, Mildred Simpson and Margie Norris.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm, Monday, June 3, 2019 at New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1116 Nelms Lane, Kingsport, TN 37665. Burial will be on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Mountain Home National Cemetery, 53 Memorial Avenue, Mountain Home, TN 37684.

