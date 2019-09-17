Services
Rick Nickles Obituary
Rick Nickles

Easley - Richard Arthur "Rick" Nickles, 69, husband of Donna Kaye Theis Nickles, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Born in Williamston, he was the son of the late James Richard and Helen Jean Moore Nickles. He retired from Johnson Controls, Inc. at Clemson University and was a member of the Pelzer Masonic Lodge.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Richard Arthur "Rusty" Nickles, Jr. (Susan) of Hodges, Shannon Lee Nickles (Sylvia) of Williamston, Jason D. Barto (Stephanie) of Covington, LA, and Jonathan M. Barto of Georgetown, DE; sister, Nancy N. Cogburn (Jim) of Williamston; twelve grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer with service to follow at 12 p.m. in the mortuary chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family members are at their respective homes.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 17, 2019
