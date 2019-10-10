|
|
Robbie Lois Isom
Robbie Lois Isom, 80, affectionately known as "Aunt Robbie", passed on Oct. 9, at AnMed Health Center. She was the mother of Sandra R. Isom.
Funeral services will be held, Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 1:00 p.m. the day of the service. Public viewing will be held Friday from noon until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Services entrusted to RICH-COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME. www.Rich-Colonial-Funeral-Home.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019