Colonial Funeral Home
1619 S McDuffie St
Anderson, SC 29624
864-224-1114
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
1619 S McDuffie St
Anderson, SC 29624
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
Robbie Lois Isom

Robbie Lois Isom Obituary
Robbie Lois Isom

Robbie Lois Isom, 80, affectionately known as "Aunt Robbie", passed on Oct. 9, at AnMed Health Center. She was the mother of Sandra R. Isom.

Funeral services will be held, Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 1:00 p.m. the day of the service. Public viewing will be held Friday from noon until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Services entrusted to RICH-COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME. www.Rich-Colonial-Funeral-Home.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
