Robbie SeawrightBelton - Robert Reid "Robbie" Seawright, 89, of Belton, SC, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home after a year long battle with mesothelioma.Born December 28, 1930, in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Arthur E. Seawright and Mamie Evans Seawright.Robbie was a graduate of Boys High and a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War where he earned a Bronze Star for valor and a Purple Heart. He formerly worked with Seawright Plumbing Co. and retired from the United States Postal Service in 2001. Robbie was an avid tennis player since his days on the championship team at Boys High where he only lost one match between 1946 and 1950. He enjoyed yard work, gardening, growing huge ferns and he was beyond devoted to all Clemson University sports. Robbie was a lifelong member of Central Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, Elder and Clerk of Session.He is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia "Pat" Davenport Seawright; son, Kelley Seawright (Tina) of Anderson, SC; granddaughters, Kayley Emma Seawright of Charleston, SC and Sally Anne Seawright of Vienna, VA; sister, Linda S. Martin of Anderson, SC; one nephew, Chesley Martin (Carla) of Greenville, SC; and one niece, Laura Wilson (Michael) of Atlanta, GA.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Herbert Kenneth Seawright; and brother-in-law, Jack Martin.A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am outside in front of the Chapel at Central Presbyterian Church with Dr. David Bailey and Dr. John LeHeup officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. All are invited to bring a lawn chair, wear a face mask and wear Clemson orange or your team colors of choice.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 1404 N. Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.