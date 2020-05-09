|
Robert A. Reeves, Jr.
Lexington - Robert A. Reeves, Jr., 83, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Robert A. and Irene M. Reeves. He was a 1960 graduate of Clemson University, an avid Clemson fan, and was a poultry farmer for over 35 years. Surviving are his wife, Faith Nix Reeves; sons, R. Andrew "Andy" Reeves, III, and Steven T. Reeves (Deborah); sister, Ann Hamilton; grandchildren, Jackson, Abigail, and Emily.
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 9 to May 11, 2020