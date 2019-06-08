Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Anderson - Robert "Bob" A. Taylor, Jr., 79, of Anderson, SC passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home.

Born January 6, 1940, in Lilesville, NC, to the late Robert Alton Taylor, Sr. and Ruth Meachum Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jim H. Taylor.

He was a graduate in the first graduating class from Hillcrest High School He attended the St. Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, NC. He served in the SC National Guard and was an Eagle scout. He had a dedicated career with Union Carbide in sales. Before branching off with the KEMET Electronics, where he retired as the vice president of sales. Bob was an avid golfer and Clemson Tiger fan. He was presently a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he was a deacon and was formerly a deacon with the Dahlonega United Methodist Church in Dahlonega, GA.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Glenda Blackwell Taylor; son, Paul Taylor (Karen A.) of Simpsonville, SC and Jim King (Kim) of Piedmont, SC; daughter, Karen Taylor Bors (Jess) of Simpsonville, SC; grandchildren, Madison King, Gralyn Taylor, Megan Brown, Lauren Pitts, and Justin, Tyler and Jacob Bors and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm, Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 pm with Rev. Mary Teasley officiating. A Private family entombment will be at Cannon Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Missions. 1809 N Main St, Anderson, SC 29621.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 8, 2019
