1965 - 2020
Anderson - Robert Blake Arnett, 55, of Anderson , SC, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center. Born January 29, 1965 in Kingsport, TN, he was the son of Sandra Hickman Arnett and the late Albert "Al" Blair Arnett. Blake was employed with Ralph Hayes Toyota and attended Second Chance Church.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Watkins Arnett; son, Blake Lowe (Stephanie) of Carriere, MS; daughter, Alena Blair of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Keller and Caleb; brothers, Blair Arnett (Ann) and Wells Arnett (Kelli) both of Anderson, SC; mother-in-law, Burl Watkins of Greer, SC; sister-in-law, Denise Watkins (James) of Taylors, SC; nieces and nephew, Chelsea, Peyton, Cooper, Reese and Gabby; and great-nieces, Marley and Jacie. He is also survived by the pets he loved; his dogs, Sweetie and Brevan; pig, Weezie; and bunny Penelope.

God blessed Blake with many friends who he loved and loved him that would want to join us in celebrating his life. In light of the current virus situation, we are planning this time at a future date when we can all be together to share our cherished memories of him.

In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest that you take a friend to dinner, do a kind act for a neighbor or rescue a pet. We love you all.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
