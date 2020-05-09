|
|
ANDERSON- Robert Arnold Carson, 86, of Anderson, husband of the late Betty Jean Herring Carson, passed away May 8, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born May 4, 1934 in Anderson, he was the son of the late Claude and Ethel Arnold Carson. Mr. Carson was a graduate of Boys High School, was retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas and served ten years in the National Guard. He coached Little League Baseball for many years and was a member of Temple Baptist Church. He was a devoted father and husband.
Surviving are his children: Teresa Carson(Kim Wilkie), Kyle Carson(Susan), Scott Carson(Debbie) all of Anderson and Robby Carson(Janie) of Moncks Corner; grandchildren: Brooke, Zoe, Seth, Blair and Clay Carson, Kinsley Belcher, and Garrett Gosnell; great grandchildren: Asher, Carson and Sadie Belcher, Ellyanna Carson, Raelyn and Emberly Whitfield and sister, Vermelle Kilmer.
Mr. Carson was preceded in death by brother, Marvin Carson and sister, Annie Earle King.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Dr. Steve Hurt officiating. The family will be at 505 Brookgreen Ct.
Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 9 to May 10, 2020