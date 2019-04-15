|
Robert Cecil Holcombe, Sr.
Monroe, GA - Robert "Cecil" Holcombe, Sr., of Monroe, Georgia, met his Savior on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was born October 9, 1931 in Liberty, SC to James Milledge and Annie Estelle Sargent Holcombe. Cecil had been a Pastor to hundreds of people for over 50 of his 87 years. He was a Pastor in the true sense of the term, a "Shepherd." He loved those God had under His care, whether in the church or by some unexpected meeting. There are many people around the world who loved and respected him because of the valuable lessons he taught or portrayed by example. The one that keeps surfacing is the lesson FAITHFULNESS...in how to minister to people, how to be a faithful spouse, parent, and a faithful example to follow because he was a man who loved the Lord and was faithful in his service to Him. Definitely one of our spiritual heroes. Cecil was a loyal friend and family member, a teacher, counselor, professor, poet, musician, author, confidant, prayer warrior, and a very gracious and kind southern gentleman; but, even more, he was a loving, devoted husband of 68 years, a brother, dad, granddaddy, and a new great-granddaddy. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict. Most of all, he loved his Savior and looked forward to seeing the person about whom he had preached for over 65 years and is now worshipping Him face-to-face. Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Thomas and Harold Eugene, and sister Barbara Jean. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jeanette Paxton Holcombe of Monroe, GA; Daughter: Deborah (John) Ray of Oxford, GA; Sons: Robert, Jr. (Boots) and Fred (Tina) both of Chattanooga, TN; Grandchildren: Amelia, Abby, and Ashley Ray, Scott (Chelsea) Holcombe, Janna (Dan) Kalin, Luke Holcombe; Great Granddaughter: Ava Holcombe; Brother: Wallace Holcombe of Central, SC; and Sister: Betty (Dennis) Kenny of Memphis, TN. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville. A Celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church, 6320 Sandy Creek Road, Loganville, GA 30052 with Pastor David Cooper officiating. He will lie in state at 1:30 PM at the church. Interment will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Bishop Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, 1109 Central Road, Central, SC. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 15, 2019