Robert Douglas "Buck" Broyles Jr.

Robert Douglas "Buck" Broyles Jr. In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Robert Douglas "Buck" Broyles, Jr

Dec. 7, 1928 - April 24, 1990

God saw your earthly body growing weaker everyday. He knew you were ready to go home with Him.

He reached down his great hands and said, "Come with me, my son, it is time to go Home."

A loving heart stopped beating, your spiritual body is now at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.

Happy Birthday in Heaven

We all love and miss you everyday.

Much sooner than we think, We will be together again.

Love Forever

Your wife - Dessie & Family
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 18 to Dec. 7, 2019
