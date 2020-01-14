|
Rev. Dr. Robert E. McAuley
Anderson, SC - Rev. Dr. Robert Edward "Bob" McAuley, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at Cottingham Hospice House.
Born in Memphis, TN, he was the son of the late Thomas E. and Mary Elizabeth Vandegrift McAuley. Dr. McAuley was a graduate of Harding University and received his doctorate from the University of Toulouse in France. He received his Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry from Erskine Theological Seminary. After several years of ministry with the Church of Christ in West Tennessee and Arkansas, he joined the U.S. Peace Corps. While in the Peace Corps, Bob served in Gabon, West Africa as Deputy Director of Peace Corps Operations and later worked as Senior Language Officer in Washington, D.C. After leaving the Peace Corps, he served in academia for several years before moving to Hamilton County, Tennessee as Director of Economic Development. In later years he served as a United Methodist Minister in Upstate South Carolina. He was currently a member of St. John's United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Kim McAuley Astrand (Bjorn) of Sweden; two sons, John R. McAuley of Thailand and Andrew R. E. McAuley of Anderson; two grandchildren, Savannah Astrand and Karl Johan Astrand; and his beloved fur baby, Flossie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark Edward McAuley and two brothers, Thomas and James McAuley.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Kitty Holtzclaw. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Friday at the mortuary.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Rocky River Residential Care in Belton and the staff at Cottingham Hospice House for the excellent care given to Bob during his illness.
Memorials may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 515 South McDuffie Street, Anderson, SC 29624 or Hospice of the Foothills, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020