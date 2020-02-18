Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Owens Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Owens Sr. Obituary
Robert E. Owens, Sr.

Anderson - Robert Edward Owens, Sr., 77, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born September 21, 1942 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Lawrence Owens and Naomi Timms Owens. Mr. Owens was an electrician with Duke Energy. He was a bee keeper and loved gardening. He was a member of New Hope Methodist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jan Harris Owens; sons, Brian Owens (Melinda) of Anderson, SC and Robert E. Owens, Jr. (Gail) of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Zachary, Kaitlin, Taylor, Amber and Summer; brothers, Charles, Marvin, Cecil and Alfred Owens; sisters, Betty Suttles and Mary Suttles; three step-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Sara Welborn Owens; brother, L.D. Owens; and sister, Carolyn James.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:30 pm Thursday, February 20, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3:00 pm with Rev. Julien Crowe and Rev. Tom Perry officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PAWS, 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now