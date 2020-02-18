|
|
Robert E. Owens, Sr.
Anderson - Robert Edward Owens, Sr., 77, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born September 21, 1942 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Lawrence Owens and Naomi Timms Owens. Mr. Owens was an electrician with Duke Energy. He was a bee keeper and loved gardening. He was a member of New Hope Methodist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jan Harris Owens; sons, Brian Owens (Melinda) of Anderson, SC and Robert E. Owens, Jr. (Gail) of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Zachary, Kaitlin, Taylor, Amber and Summer; brothers, Charles, Marvin, Cecil and Alfred Owens; sisters, Betty Suttles and Mary Suttles; three step-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Sara Welborn Owens; brother, L.D. Owens; and sister, Carolyn James.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:30 pm Thursday, February 20, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3:00 pm with Rev. Julien Crowe and Rev. Tom Perry officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PAWS, 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020