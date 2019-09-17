|
|
Robert E. "Bob" Philyaw
Anderson - Rev. Robert Eugene "Bob" Philyaw, 87, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his home.
Born May 6, 1932 in Anderson, he was a son of the late Guy C. Philyaw and Elizabeth M. Crawford Philyaw.
Bob spent his life in ministry having pastored at Sandridge Baptist Church in Greenwood, SC, Salem Baptist Church in Saluda, SC, Stoney Hill Baptist Church in Wake Forest, NC, Lake Swamp Baptist Church in Timmonsville, SC, Southside Baptist Church in Anderson, SC, Northside Baptist Church in Calhoun Falls, SC, Shilo Baptist Church in Anderson, SC, Mountain Creek Baptist Church in Anderson, First Baptist Church in Due West, SC, and several other churches as an interim pastor. He was Chaplain at Anderson Hospital as well as for the Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office.
He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War. He was a member of the Disabled Veterans Association, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and was a member and commander of Korean War Veterans Association. He was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church and Ruff Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ellen Gail Morgan Philyaw of the home; daughters, Gwen Mueller of Durham, NC and Lisa Hudson (Bryan) of Fort Valley, GA; brother, Laverne Philyaw (Shelby); eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Teresa Ayers; brother, Norman Philyaw; and sisters, Joyce Compton and Joanne Philyaw.
The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel Wednesday, September 18th at 2:00pm with Rev. Dr. Michael Jones and Rev. Delano McMinn officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum with military honors provided by Campbell Patriots Post 184.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621, Haven of Rest Ministries, 219 W. Whitner St, Anderson, SC 29624 or a .
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 17, 2019