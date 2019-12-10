Services
Robert Edward "Bobby" King Sr.

Belton - Robert "Bobby" Edward King, Sr., of 225 Breazeale St. died Monday, December 9, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Belton, he was the son of the late Harry Lee and Mary Elizabeth Hanner King. He was a member of Piedmont Wesleyan Church and Pickens County Modelers Club.

Surviving are: sons, Andrew Neal King, Taylor Wade King, and James Robert "Jimbob" King all of Anderson; daughter, Pamela King Prescott of Anderson; sister, Mary Elizabeth Vandiver (Tony) of Belton; grandchild, Robert Alexander "Alex" Prescott (Heather) of Anderson; great granddaughter, Emma Louise Prescott.

He was proceeded by death by his son, Robert "Eddie" Edward King, Jr. and his daughter, Amanda Renee King.

Service will be held 2pm Thursday at Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chet Rowan and Rev. Warren Gentry officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service Thursday from 12:30pm until 1:45pm at Cox Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Muscle Dystrophy Association @ .

Family will be at the home of Amy Bowyer at 105 Carswell Dr. Anderson, SC 29624.Sr

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
