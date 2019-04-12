Robert Eugene Blackston



Honea Path - Robert Eugene Blackston, 58, of Honea Path, SC, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.



Born August 14, 1960, in Savannah, GA, he was a son of Laura Faye McGraw Blackston and the late Charly Blackston. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Blackston. He was the produce manager at Food Lion Grocery Store in Greenwood, SC.



He is survived by his fiancé, Dee Pruitt; sons, Chris Blackston of Anderson, SC, Matthew Blackston of Sanford, NC and Parker Blackston of Honea Path, SC; adopted son, Edward Hancock; brother, Charly Blackston, Jr. of Chillicothe, OH; sisters, Linda Kratina of Martin, GA and Ann Lyles (Mike) of Donalds, SC and one grandchild, Noah Blackston.



The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Friday, April 12, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 12:30pm Saturday with Mark Hassler officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to a .



