Robert Eugene Holloway
Belton - Robert Eugene Holloway age 77, of 7 Cox Street Belton S.C., passed Sunday. He was born in Anderson County and was the son of the late Gonzerlee Holloway and Mary Ann Hunter Holloway. He was a member of Bethlehem A.M.E. Church. Survivors include one daughter Valerie Denis Latimore, one grandchild and one great-grandchild, three sisters Minister Eunice Sims, Emma Sue Williams, and Mattie Mae Holloway, three brothers Crayton, James Calvin, and Gonzerlee Holloway Jr., Funeral services will be held Thursday 3:30P.M. at Bethlehem A.M.E. Church. The family is at the home. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 18, 2019