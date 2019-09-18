Services
Holloway's Funeral Home Inc
101 Holloway Blvd
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-5200
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:30 PM
Bethlehem A.M.E. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Holloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Eugene Holloway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Eugene Holloway Obituary
Robert Eugene Holloway

Belton - Robert Eugene Holloway age 77, of 7 Cox Street Belton S.C., passed Sunday. He was born in Anderson County and was the son of the late Gonzerlee Holloway and Mary Ann Hunter Holloway. He was a member of Bethlehem A.M.E. Church. Survivors include one daughter Valerie Denis Latimore, one grandchild and one great-grandchild, three sisters Minister Eunice Sims, Emma Sue Williams, and Mattie Mae Holloway, three brothers Crayton, James Calvin, and Gonzerlee Holloway Jr., Funeral services will be held Thursday 3:30P.M. at Bethlehem A.M.E. Church. The family is at the home. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now