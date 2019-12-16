|
|
Robert Hampton Ballard
Robert Hampton Ballard, 86, husband of Mary Brewster Ballard, died Saturday December 14, 2019 at Condor Health in Anderson.
Born April 2, 1933 in Donalds to the late Billy B. and Myrtle Cowart Ballard, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War, after his service he worked many years as a weaver and loom fixer. Robert attended Bethany Baptist Church.
Surviving other than his loving wife of 32 years are his children, Debra A. King of Honea Path, Tammy Howard of Iva, Connie Sanders of North Dakota, Tonya Bucannan (Rodney), Carrie Eddy (Daniel) all of Belton, Mary Jo McIntyre, Kathy McIntyre, both of Anderson, and Robbie Ballard (Missy) of Seneca; 17 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; his sisters, Mary Johnson, Katherine Jean Rogas, and Ruby Russ. He was predeceased by a daughter, Robbie Jean Ballard; his sister, Doris Manley; and 2 brothers, James Ballard, and Junior Ballard.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday from Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carroll Plemmons officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home and will receive friends Wednesday from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Bucannan, Bud Tribble, Wayne Gambrell, Jeremy Hughes, Gerald Dixon, and Chris Moss.
Floral arrangements are accepted.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.coxfuneralhome1882.com.
Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ballard family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019