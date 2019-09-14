Services
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
864-369-2461
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Pruitt Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel
Robert Hawkins Obituary
Honea Path - Robert Lee Hawkins, 89, widower of Trudie Ann Fields Hawkins, formerly of Oak Drive died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.

Born in the Long Branch Community of Anderson County, he was a son of the late Marvin and Jemima Pruitt Hawkins. He was a member and former deacon of Honea Path First Baptist Church. He was retired from The Torrington Company and worked many years afterward with Pruitt Funeral Home. He was a long time farmer who loved to share the fruits of his labor with many.

Mr. Hawkins is survived by a daughter: Debbie Adkins and husband Jesse of Piedmont; a daughter-in-law: Kathy Hawkins of Anderson; four grandchildren: Dana Atkins(Andy) of Franklin, TN, Tara Evans (Justen) of Belton, Erin Adkins of Easley, and Jeremy Adkins (Crystal) of Piedmont, and eight great-grandchildren: Eli, Jake, Drew, Kate, Annabelle, Leah, Ellory, and Jace.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his son: Danny Hawkins, two brothers: Wesley and Carlton Hawkins, and a sister Patsy H. Allen.

Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Saturday at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Moody officiating. Burial will be private.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 PM Saturday at Pruitt Funeral Home prior to the service. In Lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Honea Path First Baptist Church, 100 S. Main St. Honea Path, SC 29654 or to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 14, 2019
