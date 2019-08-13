Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church
Anderson, SC
Robert James "Bob" Sebenick Sr.

Robert James "Bob" Sebenick Sr. Obituary
Robert "Bob" James Sebenick, Sr.

Anderson - Robert "Bob" James Sebenick, Sr., 86, passed away surrounded by family on August 11th at Rainey Hospice House of Anderson, South Carolina. Born in Lansing, Michigan, he was the son of Urban and Mary Sebenick.

Bob is survived by his wife of 23 years, Barbara, and three step-children, Erika (Mandy) Hays of South Carolina, Heidi (Tom) Borders of Georgia, Gretchen (Todd) Wetzel of Kentucky, and 8 grandchildren.

Bob is predeceased by his wife, Gloria, with whom he had four children, Robert (Pamela) Sebenick, Jr., Joseph Sebenick, Maureen (Mark) Chartrand, Diane (Clifton) Geisler, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

He retired from Michigan State University and was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

A mass celebrating the life of Bob will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, August 14th at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in Anderson, South Carolina.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621, or St. Mary's of the Angel's Catholic Church, 1821 White St, Anderson, SC 29624.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 13, 2019
