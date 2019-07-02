Robert "Robby" Kenneth Durham



Anderson - Robert "Robby" Kenneth Durham, 58, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.



Born March 1, 1961 in Anderson, SC, Robby is a son of William "Hugh" Durham and the late June Garland Durham.



After attending the Baptist Seminary, Robby went on to pastor at Gospel Land Missionary Chapel. He was a member of Fant's Grove Baptist Church and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



Robby is survived by his birth mother, Alafair Holcombe; devoted wife, Jeanne Michelle Durham; sons, Nathan Durham of Sandy Springs, SC, Robert Kenneth Durham, II of Anderson, SC, and Christopher Mark Durham (Jennifer) of Anderson, SC; step-son, Christopher Allen Bobb of Greenville, SC; daughters, Joy Nicole Durham and Andrea Paige Durham, both of Anderson, SC; half-brothers, Bill, James and Donnie Holcombe, all of Anderson, SC; half-sister, Betty Walker of Anderson, SC; sister, Trinna Ray (Chris) of Central, SC; eight grandchildren, Nevaeh Grayce Durham, Kaitlyn Durham, Daniel Durham, Kyleigh Durham, Ava Grace Durham, Kennedy Durham, Maekenzie Renee Standridge, and Johnathan Glenn; and niece, Samantha Jo Walker.



The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Fant's Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow visitation at the church at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday with Rev. Gordy Craft, Rev. Bob Castro and Rev. Dale Stone officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



Flowers will be accepted.



