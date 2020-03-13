|
|
Robert L. "Bob" Hill
Anderson, SC - Robert "Bob" Lee Hill, 95, husband of the late Gloria Masters Hill, entered into his Heavenly home. He was born in Anderson County August 13, 1924, to the late Walter and Aileen Hill.
Bob was a graduate of Anderson Boy's High School, Anderson College (the oldest male alumni) and Clemson University where he received his Electrical Engineering degree. He was a World War II Veteran with the rank of sergeant in the Army Airforce and served in the China Burma India theatre.
February 4, 1954, he along with his late father, Walter Hill, co-founded Hill Electric Company where he served as president and CEO until he retired in the Spring of 1992. Upon retirement, Bob and Gloria enjoyed camping all over the United States along with several close friends.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Anderson for 89 years. During that time, he served as Deacon and as a faithful member of the Baraca Sunday School class and Baraca chorus for 60 years.
He served on the Board of Trustees and as co-chairman of the First Baptist Church Wil-Mary Housing for 32 years. This was a meaningful ministry to him knowing that they were providing housing for those in need.
In addition, he served as a Clemson IPTAY Representative for 30 years and as secretary treasurer of Anderson County IPTAY Club. He also served on the City of Anderson Electrical Licensing Board; Anderson Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; Piedmont Mechanical Contractors Association; Mechanical Contractors Association of South Carolina; Anderson Lions Club and was a recipient of Melvin Jones Fellows Award from Lions International.
He was a member of American Legion, American Legion Forty and Eight and South Carolina Municipal Association Certification Board for Electrical Examinations. He received the first lifetime membership of the Mechanical Contractors Association of South Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Lee Hill (Brown) Kirby. He is survived by his daughter Rebecca Ann Hill Byington (Kevin) of Anderson; grandchildren Stephen Wesley Brown (Kim), Robert Andrew Brown (Carrie), Heather Ann Byington Burton (Edward) and Shannon Elizabeth Byington Hoyt (Robert); and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Jason Dorriety and Dr. Josh Hunt. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum with military honors. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 4:15 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary. The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wil-Mary Housing Ministry, 223 E Benson Street, #1A, Anderson, SC 29624; Neals Creek Baptist Church, 3204 Amity Road, Anderson, SC 29621; South Main Chapel and Mercy Center, P.O. Box 13545, Anderson, SC 29624; or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020