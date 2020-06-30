Robert L. Johnson
Robert L. Johnson

Anderson - Robert L. Johnson, 73, of 112 Monroe Street, Anderson, SC, passed June 27, 2020 at AnMed Health. Born in Anderson County to the parents of the late Willie Frank and Fannie Mae Johnson. Robert is survived by a daughter, Michelle Johnson of New York; four sisters, Kathaleen Campbell, Daisy Burris, Bobbie Holmes and Debra Stevenson all of Anderson, SC; two brothers, Michael Johnson of Columbia, SC, and Rafus J. (Lois) Jones of Anderson, SC.

Private services: Thursday 2:00 PM at the Foggie-Holloway Funeral Home Chapel.

Public viewing: Wednesday 1:00 to 6:00 PM

The family is at 1302 Stevenson Street, Anderson, SC.

Foggie-Holloway Funeral Home in charge of services.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-7329
