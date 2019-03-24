Resources
Thank you from the family of

ROBERT L. TELFORD

Our hearts are full of gratitude when we say many thanks

to our family members, friends and neighbors for all acts of

kindness and sympathy: flowers, food, cards, donations, visits,

prayers and kind words spoken to our family regarding the

recent passing of our wonderful husband, father, grandfather

and brother, Robert L. Telford.We want to express a special

appreciation to the AnMed Nursing Staff, Rescare, Veterans

Nursing Staff, Shiloh Baptist Church, Mt. Carmel C.M.E.

Church, and Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home for their

professional arrangements and caring service.

Robert will always be remembered for his love of family, warm

smile and quiet spirit.

With much love and appreciation,

Wife, Hattie L. Telford and Family
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 24, 2019
