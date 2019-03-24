|
|
Thank you from the family of
ROBERT L. TELFORD
Our hearts are full of gratitude when we say many thanks
to our family members, friends and neighbors for all acts of
kindness and sympathy: flowers, food, cards, donations, visits,
prayers and kind words spoken to our family regarding the
recent passing of our wonderful husband, father, grandfather
and brother, Robert L. Telford.We want to express a special
appreciation to the AnMed Nursing Staff, Rescare, Veterans
Nursing Staff, Shiloh Baptist Church, Mt. Carmel C.M.E.
Church, and Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home for their
professional arrangements and caring service.
Robert will always be remembered for his love of family, warm
smile and quiet spirit.
With much love and appreciation,
Wife, Hattie L. Telford and Family
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 24, 2019