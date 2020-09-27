1/
Robert L. Wallace
Robert L. Wallace

Anderson, SC - Robert Lewis Wallace, 69, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of Eunice Maynard Wallace and the late Henry Wallace. He was a graduate of Anderson University and Clemson University. He had worked at Clark-Schwebel and LaFrance Industries. Robert attended Lebanon Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Kristen Wallace (Dale); son, Rob Wallace; two granddaughters, Annabelle Wallace and Lilly Wallace; mother, Eunice Wallace; and a sister, Linda Martin (Steve).

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Wallace.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, at Lebanon Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Barry Robinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lebanon Baptist Church, 5150 Gentry Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
