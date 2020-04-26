Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cowans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Cowans Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee Cowans Jr. Obituary
Robert Lee Cowans Jr.

Anderson - Mr. Robert Lee Cowans, Jr. 54, of Anderson, SC passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home. He leaves to cherish his memory mother, Betty Cowans; father, Robert L. Cowans, Sr.; two brothers, Quentin Cowans and Thomas Cowans; one sister, Candice Cowans James; and a host of family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Westview Cemetery and Mr. Cowans will be on view Monday from 3-7 pm at D. B. Walker Funeral Services.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Professional services entrusted to D. B. Walker Funeral Services

*****
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -