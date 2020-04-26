|
Robert Lee Cowans Jr.
Anderson - Mr. Robert Lee Cowans, Jr. 54, of Anderson, SC passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home. He leaves to cherish his memory mother, Betty Cowans; father, Robert L. Cowans, Sr.; two brothers, Quentin Cowans and Thomas Cowans; one sister, Candice Cowans James; and a host of family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Westview Cemetery and Mr. Cowans will be on view Monday from 3-7 pm at D. B. Walker Funeral Services.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Professional services entrusted to D. B. Walker Funeral Services
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020