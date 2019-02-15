Robert Leroy Holcombe



Anderson - Robert Leroy Holcombe, 84 of Anderson, SC passed away on February 13, 2019 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.



Born on January 1, 1935 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Henry and Roye Fisher Holcombe. He was also preceded in death by his sons, Michael and Randall; three brothers and one sister. Robert served in the United States Army for three years, was a member of Homeland Park Baptist Church and loved going to church. He also loved to collect diecast cars.



He is survived by his wife of 60 years, whom he married on January 17, 1959; his daughter, Rhonda Batdorf (William) of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Erin Torres (Dean), Jason Thompson (Kayla) and Kyle Batdorf; great-grandchildren, Reagan Torres, Peighton Thompson, Kellen Thompson and Lukas Thompson.



The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30pm Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Homeland Park Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:00pm with Rev. James Strickland officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Homeland Park Baptist Church, 3010 Abbeville Hwy, Anderson, SC 29624.



